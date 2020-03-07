Escambia County Home Off Nine Mile Road Destroyed By Fire

Fire destroyed a home Friday afternoon south of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Camrose Place to find a fire in the attic and breaking through the roof in the rear of the home.

Escambia Fire Rescue personnel attempted an offensive attic, but ultimately personnel were pulled out of the structure for a defensive attack, according to Escambia County. The home was a total loss, but ECFR was able to minimize damage to the adjacent residential structures that were severely threatened.

Smoke alarms did alert the occupants, who were not injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the property owner.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.