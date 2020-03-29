Escambia County Had No New Coronavirus Cases Reported On Saturday

March 29, 2020

Escambia County had no new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County has 28 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those 20 people are from Pensacola, seven are from Cantonment and one is a non-resident. They range in age from 22 to 94, and two are in the hospital.

In Santa Rosa County, there are 16 cases — eight positive from Navarre, two from Pace,  four from Milton and two from Gulf Breeze. They range in age from 2 months to 81 years. Seven are hospitalized and one died.

There were 4,038 cases across Florida as of the Saturday evening FDOH report. Of those 3,877 are Florida residents. COVID-19 has now killed 54 in Florida, and 567 are hospitalized.

