Escambia County Drunk Driver Backs Into Deputy’s Patrol Vehicle, FHP Says

March 11, 2020

A 60-year old Escambia County man was charged with DUI Tuesday night after crashing into an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Ronald Franklin McGee backed his Ford Fusion into a marked ECSO Tahoe driven by Deputy Kody Haley in the parking lot of the La Casita restaurant and convenience store on Saufley Field Road a little after 6 p.m.

The deputy was outside of his vehicle and speaking to a witness in another incident at the time.  The FHP said there were no injuries, and damage was minor.

McGee was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence with property damage.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 