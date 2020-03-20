Escambia County Closes All Public Beaches

March 20, 2020

Escambia County issued an emergency order Friday afternoon closing all public access beaches in the county effective at midnight. The order will remain in place through April 2.

The order closes the sandy portion of public beaches, but on the Gulf and sound sides. Persons are not prohibited from going to the beach for a scenic drive, food pick-up, etc.

The closure includes public beach areas, public beach access ways and public beachfront parks.  Boat ramps, the fishing pier and the Bob Sikes fishing bridge will remain open to the public.

Violation of the order is a misdemeanor offense.

The commission also voted to go all-electronic tolling to Pensacola Beach effective immediately. Sunpass or other electronic tolling or toll-by-plate will be in effect.

The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously for the beach closure after three and a half hours of discussion.

Santa Rosa County has closed Navarre Beach and the pier effective at midnight Friday .Okaloosa and Walton counties closed their public beaches Thursday morning.

In Alabama beaches closed under an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Comments

13 Responses to “Escambia County Closes All Public Beaches”

  1. Estrella Nueva on March 20th, 2020 5:44 pm

    What about the beaches along our lovely rivers? We locals still have that hopefully as long as one stays off private property.

  2. Ken on March 20th, 2020 5:01 pm

    Is boating still permitted?

  3. John on March 20th, 2020 4:36 pm

    This is illegal. George Orwell 1984 is here ladies and gentlemen

  4. Julie on March 20th, 2020 4:31 pm

    Thank you for making a responsible decision finally.

  5. Ibis iscariot on March 20th, 2020 4:16 pm

    Sarcastically awesome. Im glad i didnt decide to seclude with a campsite on loop b at ft pickens. It was one of my first thoughts. Nope, looks luke molino is my answer for camping seclusion. Thanks for helping me go cabin fever crazy with one more place im not allowed to go.

  6. Big Red on March 20th, 2020 3:54 pm

    @Henry Coe, I imagine as long as its not a party boat with more than 10 people you would fine. If you are just going fishing, I say enjoy. Just stay off the beach.

  7. Cope Cheryl on March 20th, 2020 3:41 pm

    I live on the beach. Can I walk in front of our townhome? Thanks

  8. Granny on March 20th, 2020 3:29 pm

    Fort pickens is closing at 5:00 pm today. Indefinitely they said. And all campers must be gone by 11:00 tomorrow. We just left. So this information is from rangers at fort pickens.

  9. Dog Gone on March 20th, 2020 3:28 pm

    I wonder if they have any say over Johnson Beach since it is a National Park?
    So much for sunshine and fresh air.

  10. Brad on March 20th, 2020 3:27 pm

    So, what about shore fishing??

  11. Lee on March 20th, 2020 3:23 pm

    Should have been done a week ago. Follow the money.

  12. Mrc on March 20th, 2020 3:17 pm

    So what about fort pickens and the campground ?

  13. Henry Coe on March 20th, 2020 3:02 pm

    Can I take my boat out?





