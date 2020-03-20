Escambia County Closes All Public Beaches

Escambia County issued an emergency order Friday afternoon closing all public access beaches in the county effective at midnight. The order will remain in place through April 2.

The order closes the sandy portion of public beaches, but on the Gulf and sound sides. Persons are not prohibited from going to the beach for a scenic drive, food pick-up, etc.

The closure includes public beach areas, public beach access ways and public beachfront parks. Boat ramps, the fishing pier and the Bob Sikes fishing bridge will remain open to the public.

Violation of the order is a misdemeanor offense.

The commission also voted to go all-electronic tolling to Pensacola Beach effective immediately. Sunpass or other electronic tolling or toll-by-plate will be in effect.

The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously for the beach closure after three and a half hours of discussion.

Santa Rosa County has closed Navarre Beach and the pier effective at midnight Friday .Okaloosa and Walton counties closed their public beaches Thursday morning.

In Alabama beaches closed under an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.