Escambia Clerk of the Circuit Court And Comptroller Announces Changes Due To COVID-19

March 22, 2020

Escambia County Clerk of the Court Pam Childers released the following information:

In an effort to balance the safety of our personnel and the community while providing critical functions and court services, the following information regarding changes to the Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller services are below.

Per court order, the MC Blanchard and Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Building remain open, at this time, but have limited public access. The Clerk’s office will continue to process emergency court services:

  • Petitions for Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Repeat Violence, Sexual Violence or Stalking Injunctions
  • Baker Act petitions
  • Marchman Act petitions
  • Vulnerable Adult petitions
  • Adult Protective Services petitions
  • Emergency guardianship appointment
  • Family Law and Dependency cases in which the imminent safety of children is at issue

To make payments and access other services, please visit our website at escambiaclerk.com.

The following Clerk’s offices will be closed effective March 23 until at least March 30:

  • Traffic Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
  • Marriage Office, MC Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
  • Clerk’s Official Records, Finance and Clerk to the Board Offices located at 221 Palafox Place
  • Century Courthouse office
  • The Public Records Center, 120 E. Blount St.

The following services will be suspended until at least March 30:

  • Marriage licenses
  • Passports

