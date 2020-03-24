Escambia Animal Shelter Limits Services, Not Accepting Drop-Offs. But You Can Still Adopt.

The pandemic is restricting services offered by the Escambia County Animal Shelter.

Animal Services will not accept animals from the public until further notice, and they are asking citizens not to pick-up stray animals or bring them to the shelter.

Adoptions and claiming lost animals can only be done by appointment only. The shelter is asking the citizens to only request an adoption appointment if they are truly interested in adopting any animal because appointment time slots are limited.

To looks for lost pets or see adoptable pets, visit www.petharbor.com.

Escambia County Animal Services will continue to handle non-contact calls and emergencies. For more information or to make an adoption appointment, call (850) 595-3076 or email animalshelter@myescambia.com.