Escambia Animal Shelter Limits Services, Not Accepting Drop-Offs. But You Can Still Adopt.

March 24, 2020

The pandemic is restricting services offered by the Escambia County Animal Shelter.

Animal Services will not accept animals from the public until further notice, and they are asking citizens not to pick-up stray animals or bring them to the shelter.

Adoptions and claiming lost animals can only be done by appointment only. The shelter is asking the citizens to only request an adoption appointment if they are truly interested in adopting any animal because appointment time slots are limited.

To looks for lost pets or see adoptable pets, visit www.petharbor.com.

Escambia County Animal Services will continue to handle non-contact calls and emergencies. For more information or to make an adoption appointment, call (850) 595-3076  or email  animalshelter@myescambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 