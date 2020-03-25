Escambia (AL) Schools To Begin Meal Distributions On March 30

March 25, 2020

The Escambia County (AL) School System will offer free meals for children 18 and young at three locations beginning March 30.

The meals will be distributed with curbside pick up. Students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays and one breakfast and one lunch on Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Escambia County Middle School, Atmore
  • Flomaton Elementary School
  • W.S. Neal High School, East Brewton

Note that the locations are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and are closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the Escambia County (AL) Schools to participate. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to take home. No identification or proof of school enrollment  is required, but the child must be present.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 