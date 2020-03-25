Escambia (AL) Schools To Begin Meal Distributions On March 30

The Escambia County (AL) School System will offer free meals for children 18 and young at three locations beginning March 30.

The meals will be distributed with curbside pick up. Students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays and one breakfast and one lunch on Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Escambia County Middle School, Atmore

Flomaton Elementary School

W.S. Neal High School, East Brewton

Note that the locations are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and are closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the Escambia County (AL) Schools to participate. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to take home. No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but the child must be present.