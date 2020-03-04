ECSO: Cantonment Woman Left Boy Home Alone Without Food, Water Or Electricity For Nine Days

A Cantonment woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving a boy home alone in squalor without adequate food, running water or electricity for nine days.

Autumn Lee Beede, 39, was charged with felony child neglect. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

After receiving a tip, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on February 14 for a wellness check.

“The heavy odor of fecal matter filled the house,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The boy told deputies that an adult male had been living in the home until he was arrested February 5. He said the electricity and water had been cut off for non-payment for about a month. The boy said he had to go to a a friend or a neighbor to get basic necessities like food and water.

According to an arrest report, the boy said he had not seen Beede since December 23, but she had left some pastries on the porch on the morning of February 14. He said he did not see her, but was only told by a friend that it was Beede. The boy also stated that he was no longer enrolled in school, but was previously enrolled in Florida Virtual School.

The boy’s age, relationship to Beede, and the address of the home were redacted from the arrest report.