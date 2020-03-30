Dry Monday, Slight Chance Of Severe Storms On Tuesday

March 30, 2020

Monday will be dry, but we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday’s weather with a slight chance of strong or severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind, but there’s also a slight chance of quarter-size hail or an isolated tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

