Dramatic Photos Show Firefighters Battling Car Hauler Fire On I-10
March 20, 2020
Dramatic photos show firefighters from the Ferry Pass Station of Escambia Fire Rescue as they battled a commercial vehicle fire Thursday night.
The fire on I-10 was reported as being at Scenic Highway exit, but it turned out to be on the Santa Rosa County side of the I-10 bridge across Pensacola Bay.
The fire swept through an 18-wheel vehicle hauler carrying three vehicles. There were no injuries reported.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
