Dramatic Photos Show Firefighters Battling Car Hauler Fire On I-10

Dramatic photos show firefighters from the Ferry Pass Station of Escambia Fire Rescue as they battled a commercial vehicle fire Thursday night.

The fire on I-10 was reported as being at Scenic Highway exit, but it turned out to be on the Santa Rosa County side of the I-10 bridge across Pensacola Bay.

The fire swept through an 18-wheel vehicle hauler carrying three vehicles. There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.