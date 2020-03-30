Divers Recover Body Of Accidental Drowning Victim In Bluff Springs

Monday night, divers recovered the body of a male that drowned in a lake south of Century.

The male and his girlfriend were reportedly on small boat on a gravel lake in a remote area off Bluff Springs Road near the Escambia River, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The male reportedly stood up to paddle the boat, causing it to flip and throw him into the water about 6:10 p.m.. He did not resurface.

The victim’s body was recovered Monday night by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. His name his not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Pictured: A gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road. NorthEscambia.com file photo.