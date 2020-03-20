Governor Suspends All On-premise Services At Florida Restaurants; Closes All Gyms And Fitness Centers

March 20, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday afternoon that immediately suspends on-premise food and alcohol consumption for restaurants in Florida.

Restaurants can continue to offer drive-thru and curbside service.

The order also requires the immediate closure of gyms and fitness centers in the state. The order does not apply to gyms and fitness centers that are an amenity of a residential building, part of a hotel with a capacity of less than 10 people, inside fire or police station or are in any single-occupant office building.

Written by William Reynolds 

 