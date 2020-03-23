DeSantis Says He Won’t Issue A ‘Shelter In Place’ Order For Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday afternoon that he does not intended to issue a “shelter in place” type order for the state, but he does intend to restrict persons arriving by air from from New York and New Jersey.

“That would be a very blunt instrument….It’s not really clear to me that doing an entire massive shutdown of the entire state would work,” DeSantis said during a news conference from his Tallahassee office. He said people will be noncompliant has been evident in videos from other states where such orders are in place.

“A governor is not going to start imprisoning people just because they leave their house,” he said.

“This is not a virus that’s impacting every corner of the state. We have 20 counties that have zero cases,” he said.

DeSantis said he will issue an executive order for people flying into Florida from COVID-19 hotspots New York and New Jersey requiring them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“It’s not going to be easy in the days and weeks to come but ewe will get through it and we’ll be there for you,” DeSantis said.

“We’re going to work hard together as a community and we’re going to come out of this on the other side stronger than we are now.”