COVID By The Numbers: How Many Tested Positive And Negative At Sacred Heart; Escambia County Cases
March 31, 2020
Here is a look at COVID-19 by the numbers in Escambia County.
There are the latest numbers from testing conducted by Ascension Sacred Heart as of late Monday afternoon:
- 2,276: Total number of tests.
- 1,879: Number of test results returned.
- 99: The number of positive results.
- 5.3: The percentage of tests that were positive.
- 1,780: The number of negative tests.
- 62: The number of positives from Escambia County.
- 22: The number of positives from Santa Rosa County.
- 5: The number of positives from Okaloosa County.
- 1: The number of positives from Walton County.
- 2: The number of positives from other Florida locations.
- 1: The number of positives from Louisiana.
- 6: The number of positives from Alabama.
Key numbers for Escambia County:
- 81: The number of positive cases in Escambia County.
- 76: Number of residents with COVID-19.
- 5: The number of non-residents.
- 2-94: Age range of positive cases in Escambia.
- 43: The number of men.
- 34: The number of women.
- 2: Number of people in the hospital
- 787: The number of tests reported by the state
- 705: The number of negatives reported by the state
- 653: Number of negatives that were residents.
- 1: Number awaiting testing, per the state.
Florida Department of Health data key takeaways statewide as of Monday night:
- 5,704: Total number of positive cases.
- 5,489: Total number of cases in Florida residents
- 714: Number of cases hospitalized
- 71: The number dead.
