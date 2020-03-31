COVID By The Numbers: How Many Tested Positive And Negative At Sacred Heart; Escambia County Cases

March 31, 2020

Here is a look at COVID-19 by the numbers in Escambia County.

There are the latest numbers from testing conducted by Ascension Sacred Heart as of late Monday afternoon:

  • 2,276: Total number of tests.
  • 1,879: Number of test results returned.
  • 99: The number of  positive results.
  • 5.3: The percentage of tests that were positive.
  • 1,780: The number of negative tests.
  • 62: The number of positives from Escambia County.
  • 22: The number of positives from Santa Rosa County.
  • 5: The number of positives from Okaloosa County.
  • 1: The number of positives from Walton County.
  • 2: The number of positives from other Florida locations.
  • 1:  The number of positives from Louisiana.
  • 6: The number of positives from Alabama.

Key numbers for Escambia County:

  • 81: The number of positive cases in Escambia County.
  • 76: Number of residents with COVID-19.
  • 5: The number of non-residents.
  • 2-94: Age range of positive cases in Escambia.
  • 43: The number of men.
  • 34: The number of women.
  • 2: Number of people in the hospital
  • 787: The number of tests reported by the state
  • 705: The number of negatives reported by the state
  • 653: Number of negatives that were residents.
  • 1: Number awaiting testing, per the state.

Florida Department of Health data key takeaways statewide as of Monday night:

  • 5,704: Total number of positive cases.
  • 5,489: Total number of cases in Florida residents
  • 714: Number of cases hospitalized
  • 71: The number dead.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 