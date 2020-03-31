COVID By The Numbers: How Many Tested Positive And Negative At Sacred Heart; Escambia County Cases

Here is a look at COVID-19 by the numbers in Escambia County.

There are the latest numbers from testing conducted by Ascension Sacred Heart as of late Monday afternoon:

2,276: Total number of tests.

1,879: Number of test results returned.

99: The number of positive results.

5.3: The percentage of tests that were positive.

1,780: The number of negative tests.

62: The number of positives from Escambia County.

22: The number of positives from Santa Rosa County.

5: The number of positives from Okaloosa County.

1: The number of positives from Walton County.

2: The number of positives from other Florida locations.

1: The number of positives from Louisiana.

6: The number of positives from Alabama.

Key numbers for Escambia County:

81: The number of positive cases in Escambia County.

76: Number of residents with COVID-19.

5: The number of non-residents.

2-94: Age range of positive cases in Escambia.

43: The number of men.

34: The number of women.

2: Number of people in the hospital

787: The number of tests reported by the state

705: The number of negatives reported by the state

653: Number of negatives that were residents.

1: Number awaiting testing, per the state.

Florida Department of Health data key takeaways statewide as of Monday night: