COVID-19 Is Changing Our Lives. And Now It’s Changing What Happens When Loved Ones Die.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we all live, and it’s even changing what happens after our loved ones die.

Faith Chapel Funeral Homes is one of a growing number of funerals homes changing the way they do business in response to the virus.

Monday, owners Mike and Teresa said in an open letter than they are continuing to hold visitations and services at this time, but there will be limitations in keeping with CDC guidelines for public gatherings at their two locations.

Faith Chapel is limiting visitations to 30 minutes prior to the service with no more than 10 people in attendance. Families will decide who attends. Their chapel has been roped off and seats marked to indicate the six-foot social distancing limited recommended by the CDS.

According to the letter, if the deceased tested positive for COVID-19, Faith Chapel will not perform a service or visitation for 14 days after date they tested positive. If a test on the deceased is pending, funeral arrangements will be paused until test results are back.

“We are in very different times right now and hopefully with everyone’s cooperation this will not last long so that we may continue to serve or families in a manner that is more comfortable for all of us,” the Atwoods said in their letter.