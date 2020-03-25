COVID-19: How To Apply For Reemployment Assistance, Business Loans And Programs

Florida Rep. Alex Andrade provided the following information to NorthEscambia.com on how to receive employment assistance, small business loans and other resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reemployment Assistance

If a Floridian’s employment has been negatively impacted as a result of the mitigation efforts in Florida to stop the spread of COVID-19, they may be eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance. While not of direct benefit to business owners, providing the below information to employees whose hours have been cut or who may have been furloughed during this time will put employers in the best position possible to help keep their employees afloat until business operations can resume in earnest.

Individuals who may be eligible for Reemployment Assistance may include:

• Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency,

• Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns, or

• Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Individuals whose employment has been impacted, but are still receiving wages through paid leave are not eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance.

At this time, individuals who apply for Reemployment Assistance whose employment was negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 will follow the same application, review and payment process as all applicants for Reemployment Assistance in Florida.

Any Floridian whose employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 to visit FloridaJobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about the program and watch a short video on how to apply. Click here for a direct link to instructions on how to apply for Reemployment Assistance. Click here for a direct link for a FAQ on Reemployment Assistance for individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is an up to $50,000 loan currently available to small business owners located in all Florida counties statewide that experienced economic damage as a result of COVID-19. These short-term, interest-free working capital loans are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a major catastrophe hits and when a business has secured longer term recovery resources, such as sufficient profits from a revived business, receipt of payments on insurance claims or federal disaster assistance.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital (up to $2,000,000) to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration. For more information or to apply please click here.

Other Resources

Short Time Compensation Program for Employers

The Short Time Compensation program helps employers retain their workforce in times of temporary slowdown by encouraging work sharing as an alternative to layoff. The program permits prorated reemployment assistance benefits to employees whose work hours and earnings are reduced as part of a Short Time Compensation plan to avoid total layoff of some employees.

While not as broadly applicable as reemployment assistance, Short-Time Compensation (STC) is available for full-time employees who have established a set number of hours per week, but have been constrained because of COVID-19. Employers who have had to reduce hours of their full time, hourly staff, between 10% and 40% are able to apply for assistance in offsetting the hours they can no longer provide their employees during this period.

Business Damage Assessments Survey

Additionally, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey at FloridaDisaster.biz. This survey is a critical piece of the State’s efforts to help businesses throughout the state lessen the impacts the mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 will have on their bottom line. Please encourage any of the business owners impacted by COVID-19 to fill out the survey.