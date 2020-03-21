Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dies At 81; ‘The Gambler’ Had Pensacola Connections

March 21, 2020

Legendary country music icon Kenny Rogers passed away Friday night at age 81.

Rogers performed in Pensacola several times, including a benefit concert after Hurricane Ivan at the request of his former producer, the late Larry Butler of Pensacola.

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time”.

Pictured below: Kenny Rogers (left) with his producer, Larry Butler of Pensacola.

