Council On Aging Announces Senior Dining Site Changes Due To Coronavirus

March 17, 2020

The Council on Aging of West Florida has announced changes to its senior meal program in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to COVID-19.

All participants at senior dining sites in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will now receive their meals pre-plated. Participants at all sites will be encouraged to take the meals home.

Escambia County

  • Cantonment (132 Mintz Ln.): Pre-plate, participants’ choice to stay at site or go home.
  • Century (6025 Industrial Blvd.): Pre-plate, participants’ choice to stay at site or go home.
  • Beulah (7425 Woodside Dr.): Pre-plated meals must be picked up and participants must return home.
  • Westminster Village 1 (1700 N. L St.) & 5 (1951 W. Blount St.): Pre-plate, participants’ choice to stay at site or go home.
  • Ebonwood (3511 N. W St.): Closed for Spring Break
  • Wedgewood (6405 Wagner Rd.): Pre-plated meals must be picked up and participants must return home.
  • Westwood Homes (4400 Westover Ave.): Pre-plated meals must be picked up and participants must return home.

Pensacola

Within the City of Pensacola, Bayview, Cobb, Fricker and Gull Point centers will close; however, participants at all sites are welcome to receive to-go pre-plated meals at Bayview and Cobb. They must call (850) 432-1475 by noon the day before to reserve a plate.

Santa Rosa County

  • City of Milton Community Center (5629 Byrom St.): Pre-plated to-go meals can be picked up from Council on Aging in Bagdad, 6860 Pooley St.
  • Chumuckla (2355 Hwy 182 West) & Bagdad (6860 Pooley St.): TBD
  • Pace (4540 Chumuckla Hwy.): First Methodist Church is closed for two weeks.
  • Christ United Methodist Church (5983 Dogwood St.): TBD
  • Navarre Senior Center (8476 Gordon Goodin Ln.): Open to serve
  • Jay (5259 Booker Ln.): To be determined.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 