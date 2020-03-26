Community Health Suspends Dental Services In Century And Cantonment Due To COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Community Health of Northwest Florida has suspended dental services in Century and Cantonment due to COVID-19.

Due to mandates from the governor’s office and to keep patients, staff and the public safe, the Community Health Dental Department will not perform dental services at the Century Adults, Century Pediatrics and Cantonment Pediatrics through at least May 8.

Only emergency or urgent examinations and treatments will be performed at the Fairfield Drive location during expanded hours of 7:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Pictured: Community Health of Northwest Florida on Industrial Drive in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo.

