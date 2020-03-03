Closures Planned This Week For Nine Mile, Highway 29 Intersection

If the weather cooperates, drivers traveling Highway 29 nd Nine-Mile Road will experience the following lane and road closures the week this week:

Southbound Highway 29: The outside, southbound lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4 as crews pour the deck for the final section of the new bridge.

Nine Mile Road: Wednesday, March 4 all traffic will be directed to the on and off-ramps at the Highway 29 overpass from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews complete the deck pour. Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists. The following detour will be in place: Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to Highway 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road. Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.

Additionally, Highway 29 traffic between Interstate 10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.