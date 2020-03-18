Century Town Hall Closes Lobby; Payments, Business Conducted At Drive-Thru

The lobby of the Century Town Hall has been closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins said that town business — such as utility payments — can be conducted at the building’s drive-thru window during regular business hours.

The town has not made any changes to utility service due dates. Century does not offer online payments.

For more information, call the town hall at (850) 256-3208 or email Mayor Henry Hawkins at hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.