Cantonment Man Caught With Cocaine In Hand And Stolen PB&J Uncrustables In His Pants, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man was caught at a Walmart store with stolen peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables in his pants and cocaine in his hand, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

George Javier Diaz, 22, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail petit theft. His girlfriend Jessica Nicole Lynn Blackmon, 23, was charged with retail petit theft after the incident at Walmart on Mobile Highway.

They were caught on surveillance video stealing sunglasses, a necklace, t-shirt, shorts, and peanut and jelly Uncrustables with a total value of $44.67 while paying only 91 cents for the items, according to an arrest report.

When Diaz was detained, deputies told him multiple times to drop the items in his left hand, which included a Walmart receipt and yellow piece of paper that contained a white powdery substance later identified as cocaine, the report states. Deputies recovered the peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables from inside Diaz’s pants legs, along with a necklace in his right pocket. The stolen clothing items were removed from Blackmon’s person.

The ESCO also reported removing a spoon with cocaine residue, a bag unused syringes, one used syringe with blood in it, and a bag of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine from Diaz’s vehicle in the parking lot.

The stolen items were returned to Walmart.