Cantonment Man Caught With Cocaine In Hand And Stolen PB&J Uncrustables In His Pants, ECSO Says

March 11, 2020

A Cantonment man was caught at a Walmart store with stolen peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables in his pants and cocaine in his hand, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

George Javier Diaz, 22, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail petit theft. His girlfriend Jessica Nicole Lynn Blackmon, 23, was charged with retail petit theft after the incident at Walmart on Mobile Highway.

They were caught on surveillance video stealing sunglasses, a necklace, t-shirt, shorts, and peanut and jelly Uncrustables with a total value of $44.67 while paying only 91 cents for the items, according to an arrest report.

When Diaz was detained, deputies told him multiple times to drop the items in his left hand, which included a Walmart receipt and yellow piece of paper that contained a white powdery substance later identified as cocaine, the report states. Deputies recovered the peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables from inside Diaz’s pants legs, along with a necklace in his right pocket. The stolen clothing items were removed from Blackmon’s person.

The ESCO also reported removing a spoon with cocaine residue, a bag unused syringes, one used syringe with blood in it, and a bag of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine from Diaz’s vehicle in the parking lot.

The stolen items were returned to Walmart.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 