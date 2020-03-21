Cabinet Member Calls For DeSantis To Issue Statewide ‘Stay At Home’ Order

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“I want to recognize the difficult choices the Governor has had to make in this public health crisis. No Governor in recent history would have expected to have to make a decision like California, New York, or Illinois have made in the past 72 hours,” Fried, the only Democrat holding an elected statewide office, said in an email.

“Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact — but it is a decision that will save lives. Based on the data, we know we are a week behind California’s vast increase in COVID-19 cases. The individuals and businesses I’ve spoken with are growing more anxious by the day. As the nation’s third largest state, we need to go further, and we cannot afford to lose another week.”

She said a single order would be more effective than the “piecemeal approach” of increasing closures.

Early in the week, the governor ordered bars to close for 30 days and cut the seating area of restaurants by half. On Friday, he completely closed restaurant dinings rooms, along with gyms and fitness centers until the current state of emergency ends.