Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month For February
March 4, 2020
Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for February. They are:
Pre-K
Leighton Freeman
Lizzie Stewart
Kindergarten
Kaylee Jace Marshall
Patrick Quinnlelly
Ja’Keelan Perry
Will Norton
1st Grade
Shaleigh Wesley
Cameron Parmer
Tiffin Hubbard
Bentley Kirkland
2nd Grade
Tripp Gilly
Cooper Rice
Riverly Heathcock
Carrie Emmons
3rd Grade
Azyiah Jackson
Lane Campbell
James Kerns
Payton Coon
Elynne Johnson
4th Grade
Jacob Dove
Madalynn Pittman
Tyler McAnally
Michael Greenwell
5th Grade
Dakota Richardson
Annberly Dunn
Hayden Gipson
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
