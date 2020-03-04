Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month For February

Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for February. They are:

Pre-K

Leighton Freeman

Lizzie Stewart

Kindergarten

Kaylee Jace Marshall

Patrick Quinnlelly

Ja’Keelan Perry

Will Norton

1st Grade

Shaleigh Wesley

Cameron Parmer

Tiffin Hubbard

Bentley Kirkland

2nd Grade

Tripp Gilly

Cooper Rice

Riverly Heathcock

Carrie Emmons

3rd Grade

Azyiah Jackson

Lane Campbell

James Kerns

Payton Coon

Elynne Johnson

4th Grade

Jacob Dove

Madalynn Pittman

Tyler McAnally

Michael Greenwell

5th Grade

Dakota Richardson

Annberly Dunn

Hayden Gipson

