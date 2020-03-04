Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month For February

March 4, 2020

Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for February. They are:

Pre-K
Leighton Freeman
Lizzie Stewart

Kindergarten
Kaylee Jace Marshall
Patrick Quinnlelly
Ja’Keelan Perry
Will Norton

1st Grade
Shaleigh Wesley
Cameron Parmer
Tiffin Hubbard
Bentley Kirkland

2nd Grade
Tripp Gilly
Cooper Rice
Riverly Heathcock
Carrie Emmons

3rd Grade
Azyiah Jackson
Lane Campbell
James Kerns
Payton Coon
Elynne Johnson

4th Grade
Jacob Dove
Madalynn Pittman
Tyler McAnally
Michael Greenwell

5th Grade
Dakota Richardson
Annberly Dunn
Hayden Gipson

