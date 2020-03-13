Bicyclist Hit By A Bus And Killed In Escambia County

A bicyclist was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a bus in Escambia County.

The commercial passenger tour bus with no passengers was travelling south in the outside lane of Pace Boulevard and had a green traffic light at Massachusetts Avenue. The bicyclist, 66-year old Larry Cooper, traveled from Massachusetts Avenue into the path of the bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 1:16 a.m. crash.