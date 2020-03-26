Baptist Hospital Caring For Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Patient In Pensacola, Two In Gulf Breeze

Baptist Hospital said they have two presumptive positive patients in their care at Gulf Breeze Hospital and one at their location in Pensacola.

A no visitation policy with limited entry doors was previously enacted at Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital. Visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical caregivers.

Baptist will open a second COVID-19 screening center on Friday in south Santa Rosa County to evaluate people with respiratory illness and COVID-19 symptoms.

The center’s focus is to provide a more comprehensive treatment program by screening those who may have COVID-19 and treating people with Flu-A, Flu-B, pneumonia or other respiratory illnesses. All individuals with respiratory symptoms – such as cough, fever and shortness of breath – can call 850 (434) 4080 to determine if they need an appointment with the screening center.

An appointment is required to visit this center. If they meet the criteria, an appointment will be scheduled for them. They will be given a phone number to call upon their arrival. Patients will be asked to remain in their vehicles, and a BMG team member will greet them and escort them to the clinic.