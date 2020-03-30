Atmore Police Respond To Burglary In Progress, Find Badly Decomposed Body

March 30, 2020

Atmore Police responded to a burglary and found a badly decomposed body inside the home.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday at 71 Jones Street, Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Monday. Officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the home. They surrounded the residence and then observed that it had been forcibly entered.

“Officers entered the home and began doing a room by room search for any violators,” Brooks said. “Officers then discovered in one of the bedrooms a badly decomposing body believed to be a female.”

The name of the victim is not being released until positive identification is made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Brooks said the case is currently being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on case is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 