Atmore Police Respond To Burglary In Progress, Find Badly Decomposed Body

Atmore Police responded to a burglary and found a badly decomposed body inside the home.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday at 71 Jones Street, Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Monday. Officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the home. They surrounded the residence and then observed that it had been forcibly entered.

“Officers entered the home and began doing a room by room search for any violators,” Brooks said. “Officers then discovered in one of the bedrooms a badly decomposing body believed to be a female.”

The name of the victim is not being released until positive identification is made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Brooks said the case is currently being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on case is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

