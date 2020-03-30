Atmore Police Respond To Burglary In Progress, Find Badly Decomposed Body
March 30, 2020
Atmore Police responded to a burglary and found a badly decomposed body inside the home.
It happened about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday at 71 Jones Street, Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Monday. Officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the home. They surrounded the residence and then observed that it had been forcibly entered.
“Officers entered the home and began doing a room by room search for any violators,” Brooks said. “Officers then discovered in one of the bedrooms a badly decomposing body believed to be a female.”
The name of the victim is not being released until positive identification is made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Brooks said the case is currently being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on case is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.
