At Least 2,750 People Tested For COVID-19 In Escambia County

March 30, 2020

There have been 2,750 people tested for COVID-19 at hospitals and drive-thru testing sites in Escambia County through Sunday.

Of those, 274 tests were done at hospitals and 2,476 were done at drive-thru and stand-alone testing sites. The report indicates that the information includes data from Community Health of Northwest Florida, West Florida Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart. Not all of those tested were Escambia County residents.

The countywide data does not include any information about the number of positives or negatives or how many of the nearly 2,500 people are still waiting for results to come back from a lab.

Baptist Hospital is the only local facility providing additional details about their testing. As of Saturday, Baptist had three positive patients in their care in Gulf Breeze and two at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Baptist has collected 316 samples outside of their hospitals. Of these, 119 tests were negative, six were positive and there were 191 results pending.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 