At Least 2,750 People Tested For COVID-19 In Escambia County

There have been 2,750 people tested for COVID-19 at hospitals and drive-thru testing sites in Escambia County through Sunday.

Of those, 274 tests were done at hospitals and 2,476 were done at drive-thru and stand-alone testing sites. The report indicates that the information includes data from Community Health of Northwest Florida, West Florida Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart. Not all of those tested were Escambia County residents.

The countywide data does not include any information about the number of positives or negatives or how many of the nearly 2,500 people are still waiting for results to come back from a lab.

Baptist Hospital is the only local facility providing additional details about their testing. As of Saturday, Baptist had three positive patients in their care in Gulf Breeze and two at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Baptist has collected 316 samples outside of their hospitals. Of these, 119 tests were negative, six were positive and there were 191 results pending.