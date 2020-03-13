Annual Branden Penegar Car Show Still On For Saturday In Gonzalez

The seventh annual Brandon Penegar Memorial Car Show will held this Saturday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church on Pauline Street. The event has not been canceled.

Any make, model or year car is welcomed for the show. Car registration will be from 8:00-11:00 a.m. The fee is $15 to only display a car, $25 to enter the car in the show. Spectator admission is free. Click here for a printable flyer with more information.

There will be live music, door prizes and concessions available.

For more information, call (850) 393-3035 or (850) 232-1044.

Branden Penegar, known as the “Gentle Giant” was a 2011 graduate of Tate High School, an assistant coach for the freshman Tate Aggies’ football program and varsity tennis team, and a member of the Tate High School Student Hall of Fame. He passed away in March 2013 at the age of 20.

Penegar was a active member of the Gonzalez United Methodist Church and youth program. Proceeds from the car show benefit the youth programs at the church.

Pictured: Last year’s Brandon Penegar Memorial Car Show. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.