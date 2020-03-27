All ‘Non-Essential Businesses’ In Alabama To Ordered Closed By Saturday Afternoon

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered many types of non-essential businesses in the state to close in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 and expires Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

“Folks, this is serious and this is real,” Ivey said. “We must be serious about eliminating the spread of this deadly virus.”

She stopped short of issuing a shelter-in-place order, saying “she has to keep an eye on the economy.”

“I have the responsibility to look statewide and in this case, one size does not fit all,” she added. “We can’t print enough money in Washington D.C. to bring businesses back to life. Individually, if people want to impose their own shelter in place, they do not need my permission to do so.”

The businesses ordered closed include entertainment venues such as theaters, racetracks, indoor children’s play area and casinos; athletic facilities including fitness centers, spas, and activities on commercial or playground equipment; close-contact service providers such barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons; and retail stores such as department stores, furniture stores, clothing stores and sporting goods stores. A more complete list in the order below.

Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and business types no on the list below can remain open.

The order also prohibits any non-work related gathering of 10 more people or that cannot maintain a 6-foot separation between people.

Among the businesses ordered closed in Alabama are:

Entertainment venues as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet

Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Retail stores as follows:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Pictured: A sidewalk sale in downtown Atmore a few months ago. NorthEscambia.com file photo.