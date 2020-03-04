ALERT: Severe Storms, Several Inches Of Rain Possible Through Wednesday Night

Severe weather is possible for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes are possible. A flash flood watch has also been issued for the potential of excessive rains of 3-5 inches, with higher totals in isolated areas.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.