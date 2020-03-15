Alabama Suspends In-Person Court Proceedings, Jury Duty For 30 Days

The Alabama Supreme Court has suspended in-person court proceedings for the next 30 days, which also means the cancellation of jury duty.

A message from Escambia County (AL) Presiding Judge Dave Jordan:

Late on Friday, March 13, 2020, the Supreme Court of Alabama issued its Administrative Order Suspending All In-Person Court Proceedings for the Next Thirty Days. That Order is effective March 16, 2020 and extends through April 16, 2020. This Order includes all Circuit, District (including Small Claims), Municipal, Probate and Juvenile Courts in the State of Alabama.

All persons in Escambia County, AL who received a juror summons for Monday March 16th, 2020 should NOT report to court. If you have questions about your jury service please call Linda Young, Jury Coordinator, at the number listed on your juror summons.

Parties with questions about their case(s) should contact their attorney or the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Individuals who were served with a witness subpoena for any case set In Escambia County for court from March 16th through April 16th, 2020 and who have questions should contact the attorney who requested that subpoena or the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

The Supreme Court did NOT close the courts, and the Escambia County, AL Courthouse is NOT closed by this Order. The offices of both Circuit Judges, District Judge, Probate Judge, District Attorney and Circuit Clerk shall remain open pending any future decisions.

Any questions concerning municipal court cases should be directed to that court.

Questions about county offices should be directed to those offices or the Escambia AL County Commission. This action by the Supreme Court does NOT affect county offices.

The courts of Alabama and specifically those in Escambia County remain open, court proceedings only are affected.