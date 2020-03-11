Escambia County, Health Department Discuss Coronavirus Preparedness

Escambia County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County held a joint meeting for community partners to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center.

During his presentation, Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, addressed preparedness, containment and mitigation strategies for COVID-19. Lanza and Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore provided answers to questions from partner organizations.

The media was not invited to the “community partner” meeting; the county provided information for this story and photos to media outlets hours after the meeting concluded.

“We were pleased to see representatives from more than 30 community partner organizations at today’s meeting, and we know these representatives will help disseminate important coronavirus safety information throughout the community,” Gilmore said. “The number one priority is the safety of our community, and we are actively continuing to engage with community partners, media outlets and state and local health officials to ensure proper planning and preventive action is in place.”

Lanza reiterated FDOH’s best method of protection against the virus is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and that it is important for everyone to be play their part in protecting against the spread of influenza, coronavirus, or similar diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into your sleeve or elbow.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County Coronavirus Call Center is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (866) 779-6121 or you can email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Pictured top and second below: Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County discusses coronavirus preparedness. Pictured first below; Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.