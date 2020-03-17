Another Death In Florida; Another COVID-19 Case In The Panhandle

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health, and the total case count in the state has risen 192.

The person that died was associated with a Broward County assisted living facility.

In the Florida Panhandle, a second travel related case in Okaloosa County was announced. There has been one confirmed case each in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, with the Santa Rosa County patient dying. All were travel related cases.

There are currently 173 positive cases in Florida residents and 19 positive cases in non-Florida residents.