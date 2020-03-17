Beulah Road Lane Closures Beginning Wednesday Night

March 17, 2020

Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on Beulah Road (C.R. 99) 277 just north of the intersection with Nine Mile Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wed, Mar. 18 and Thurs, Mar. 20 as crews install right and left turn lanes on Beulah. http://ow.ly/d/8nwk

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane restriction on Beulah Road just north of the intersection of Nine Mile Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 20 as crews install right and left turn lanes on Beulah Road.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 