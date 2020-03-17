Beulah Road Lane Closures Beginning Wednesday Night

Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on Beulah Road (C.R. 99) 277 just north of the intersection with Nine Mile Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wed, Mar. 18 and Thurs, Mar. 20 as crews install right and left turn lanes on Beulah. http://ow.ly/d/8nwk

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane restriction on Beulah Road just north of the intersection of Nine Mile Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 20 as crews install right and left turn lanes on Beulah Road.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.