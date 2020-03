Tax Collector Office In Molino Will Be Closed Friday Afternoon

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office in Molino will be closed Friday afternoon.

The office in the Molino Community Complex will close at noon to gave personnel an opportunity to attend the funeral of a staff member who recently passed away.

All other Escambia County Tax Collector locations will be open regular hours on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.