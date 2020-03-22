Beauchain, Wolfenden Homer As Tate Lady Aggies Beat Navarre; Tate Baseball Over Crestview

SOFTBALL

Tate 9, Navarre 5

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Navarre Raiders 9-5 Tuesday night.

Avery Beauchaine earned the win for the Aggies, going seven innings while allowing five runs on 11 hits and striking out eight.

Tate had two home runs on the night from Beauchaine and Cam Wolfenden, both in the third inning (pictured above).

At the plate, Hanna Halfacre led the Aggies, going 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Also for Tate: Courtney Lundquiest 1-4, R; Courtney Adams R; Beauchaine 2-5, R, 2RBI; Ryleigh Cawby 2-4, R, RBI: Wolfenden 1-4, R, 3 RBI; Lilly Locke 1-2, RBI; Taylor Noack 2-3, R.

BASEBALL

Tate 5, Crestview 1

The Tate Aggies beat Crestview 5-1 Tuesday night.

Darrien McDowell earn the win for Tate, giving up no runs on one hit and striking out seven in three innings. Jordan Jarman tossed four inning in relief with the last dozen outs to earn the save.

Trevor Norton and Jaydon Fryman had two hits each for Tate, while Adam Nisewonger and Cole Fryman had one hit apiece.