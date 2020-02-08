Woman Charged With Stealing Thousands From Ransom Middle School Choral Booster Club

The former treasurer and president of the Ransom Middle School Choral Booster Club has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Leslie Marie Davis, 36, is charged with organized scheme to defraud, a second degree felony.

An internal Escambia County School District investigation found $16,519.20 in “regular” purchase believed to be irregular and missing deposits.

The Ransom Middle Chorus planned a trip to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall in late April 2019. Money was collected from students and families to pay for the trip, but it was canceled in early April due to a financial shortfall. Refunds were issued to families using booster club funds supplemented by school district funds.

Davis was treasurer of the booster club from February 2018 to October 2018 when she was named president. The booster club was dissolved at the request of the Escambia County School District in June 2019. As of late January 2020, Davis has not provided any club financial records in her possession as requested by the district, according to court documents.

Debit cards were issued to Davis, and she signed all checks beginning February 9, 2018, the report states.

The school district investigator found $16,519.20 in irregular purchases that were described as more personal in nature, affidavit states. Those transactions included ATM withdrawals, cash withdrawals and purchases made with cash back; Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Amazon, Lowes, salon and spa, and Navy Federal Credit Union cafe purchases; gaming app purchases; purchases at Tom Thumb, Shell, Raceway and Murphy Gas; grocery store, restaurant, and other food related purchases; Facebook donations; and pet-related purchases.

The investigator said she purchased food, cosmetics, cigarettes, clothing, pet food, pet items, vehicle oil changes, tires, gift cards and Christmas presents usings Ransom Middle School Choral Booster Club funds. The personal purchases by Davis resulted in the club bank account being overdrawn. There were 28 overdraft charges totalling $1,008, of which $108 was refunded by the bank.

The investigation also found booster club deposits were short of the correct amount. Specifically, a State Attorney’s Office affidavit states:

In a fall 2018 coupon book fundraiser, the vendor said sales amounted to $10,185, but the amount deposited was $8,378, a difference of $1,807. After a spring 2019 coupon book fundraiser, the vendor documented $3,000 in sales, while the amount deposited was $2,605, a $395 difference.

An audit of the planned New York City trip found $21,960.65 was reported as collected for the trip but only $17,221.61 was deposited, a discrepancy of $4,739.04. Of that difference, $2,689 was recorded as deposits and posted to student accounts in accounting software used by the club, and $1,936 was reflected as “not posted” in student accounts and not actually deposited in the bank.

The school district investigator also reported two $500 check payments were recorded for Davis’ son, but the investigator was unable to verify the funds were actually deposited. The accounting software recorded an attempt by Davis to delete the $500 payments. In May 2019, Davis signed a refund request and later deposited a $736.89 check from the school district.

Court documents indicate a total of $4,000 in refunds using booster club funds were issued to parents , but the district could not identify any checks were issued from the club.

Davis was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.