Tractor Supply Company To Open In Atmore By Summer

February 13, 2020

Tractor Supply Company is coming to Atmore.

The new store will open this summer, the company confirmed to NorthEscambia.com. It will be one of 80 stores that the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country will open during 2020.

The store will be located in former Ramey’s Marketplace building on Lindberg Avenue. Ramey’s moved to a former Winn Dixie location in 2018.

The Atmore Tractor Supply will bring about 15 new job to the area.

The company operates 1,844 stores in 49 states and employs about 32,000 people.

Pictured above: Tractor Supply will be opening this summer in the former Ramey’s Marketplace in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com photo. Pictured below: A typical Tractor Supply store. Click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 