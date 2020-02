Three Northview High Weightlifters Place At Regionals

The Northview High School weightlifters placed in the Girls Weightlifting Regionals Friday.

Naudia Carach placed third, and De’Janique Lowery and Taylor McMinn both placed fifth in their individual classes.

Pictured above: (L-R) De’Janique Lowery, Taylor McMinn and Naudia Carach. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.