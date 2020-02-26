Tate Softball Takes Two From Escambia; Flomaton Baseball Beats Northview

February 26, 2020

SOFTBALL

Tate 5, Escambia 1 (varsity)

The Tate Lady Aggies beat Escambia 5-1 Tuesday night.

Avery Beauchaine earned the win for the Aggies, pitching a complete game allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight.

At the plate for the Aggies: Hannah Halfacre 2-4, R, RBI; Avery Beauchaine 1-4, RBI, 2B; Lilly Locke 1-2, R; Christina Mason 2-2; Ryleigh Cawby 1-4, R; Cam Wolfenden 1-1, R; Madison Holland RBI; Sophia Jones 1-3, RBI; Courtney Lundquist 2-3, R, RBI, 2B.

Tate 14, Escambia 7 (JV)

BASEBALL

Flomaton 6, Northview 3

The Flomaton Hurricanes defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-3 Tuesday night after falling behind in the bottom of the second.

Alex Cash went six innings for the Hurricanes, striking out five while allow three runs on one hit. Jackson Steele tossed on inning in relief.

Cash went 1-4 with one run at the plate. Also for Flomaton: Sam Smith 2-4, 2RBI, 3B; Jackson Steele 2-3, 2R; Jerry Carnley 1-3, R, RBI; Dalton Kent 1-1 , R; Will Rolin 1-2, R; Will Smith RBI.

Northview’s Adam Aliff went for  two innings, allow three runs on one hit while striking out four. Bradley Freeman threw four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two.

For Northview: Jamarkus Jefferson, 1-4, R; Bryce Korinchak R; Dalton Burke R; Adam Alif RBI.

