Tate Lady Aggies Beat The Dolphins In Gulf Shores

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Gulf Shores Dolphins 10-9 on the Alabama coast Wednesday night.

Abbie Burks pitched a complete game win for the Lady Aggies, allowing nine runs on nine hits and striking out five.

Christina Mason, Avery Beauchaine and Sophia Jones had three hits each for the Lady Aggies. Courtney Lundquist and Taylor Noack had two each.