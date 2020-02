Tate High School Baseball Concession Stand Burglarized

Someone broke into the Tate High School baseball concession stand over the weekend.

A large brick was thrown through a window, and about $300 worth of food and drink were stolen, according to the baseball booster club.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coach Karl Jernigan or Principal Rick Shackle at the school at (850) 937-2300.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.