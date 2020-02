Tate Girls Tennis At 2-0 After Win Over Washington

The Tate High Aggies girls tennis team is off to a 2-0 start to their season after 3-2 win over Washington Tuesday.

The Aggies had big wins with Emily Grover (8-8, 10-8), Kasidy Butler (8-5), and Taji Williams, who was down 3-1 but charged back to an 8-5 win.

Tate’s next match is at Navarre on Thursday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlargge.