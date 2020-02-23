Tate Aggies Beat Milton 4-2 In Saturday Afternoon Game

The Tate Aggie defeated the Milton Panthers 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

Ethan George tossed took the win for the Aggies allowing no hits, no runs and striking out one. Cole Fryman tossed two innings allowing one hit and striking out four. Josiah Glodfelter pitched four innings, allowing two runs and striking out three.

At the plate for the Aggies: Jadon Fryman 2-1, R; Chase Tolbert RBI; Jordan Jarman R; Adam Nisewonger 1-2, RBI; Drew Reaves R, Frankie Randall, R.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.