Suspect Shot During Apparent Home Invasion Near Nine Mile Road

February 24, 2020

Gunfire was exchanged and a suspect was shot during an apparent attempted home invasion just north of Nine Mile Road Monday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Sunnehanna Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m.

It appeared one of the suspects was shot during the gunfire, according Major Andrew Hobbs of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. That suspect was driven by someone to a local hospital and dropped off.

“Not everyone at the residence is being completely forthcoming at this time,” Hobb said as the ECSO continued their investigation into exactly what happened. A second suspect was believed to have fled, but no description was provided by the resident.

The condition of the person who was shot was not available. Additional details will be posted as they are released.

Photos courtesy Renee Beninate/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 