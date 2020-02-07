Six Charged With Trespassing After Allegedly Climbing Onto Byrneville Elementary Roof

Six young adults from Century and Flomaton have been charged with trespassing after allegedly climbing onto the roof of Byrneville Elementary School outside school hours.

Ashley Marie Walther, 19, Try Morris, 19, Levi Dalton Wagner, 19, Grayson Stafford, 20, Alexandria Brook Lambeth, 20, and Brandon Kyle Jones, 20, were each charged with second degree misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds. Jones was also charged with criminal mischief with property damage. All were released from the Escambia County Jail.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Byrneville Elementary School where the principal said an awning was damaged over a January weekend.

Surveillance video shows a golf cart with four males and a white vehicle with two females pull into the school’s parking lot before all of the individuals climbed onto the roof of the school. The video then shows a male jump onto an awning, followed by a second male than fell through the awning. Damage was estimated at $2,500. All of the individuals then left the area.

Deputies questioned Morris, Walther and Lambeth before arrest warrants were issued. Under Florida law, their statements were redacted from the arrest reports, but a deputy noted that all three were “very truthful”.