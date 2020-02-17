Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

February 17, 2020

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County senior adult.

Joseph Madden, 85, was last seen in the area of Silverside Loop off West Michigan Avenue. He is 5-foot, 10-inches tall, 185 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a Florida State jacket and blue jeans.

Madden may be driving his 2008 silver Toyota truck, Florida tag #GBQZ46.

Anyone with information on the whereabout of Madden or his truck is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

