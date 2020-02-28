Shots Fired Call In Canoe, AL, Ends With Arrests; No Evidence Shots Were Ever Fired

A shots fired call in Canoe, AL, just north of the Florida state line ended with multiple arrests Friday afternoon, but no evidence of a shot actually being fired, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Two Atmore Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Canoe Road and Highway 31. The mother of a complainant drove up and stopped near the alleged offender’s house. An officer instructed the woman to move away from the alleged offender’s house, but she did not comply and resisted, Brooks said. When she was detained, other individuals became involved in some sort of altercation with officers who in turn called for immediate assistance, the chief said. The altercation led to arrests.

Brooks said investigators were not able to find any evidence that shots were ever fired.

Officers were not injured.

Further details including names and charges have not been released.

Pictured: An officer stands by with a vehicle reportedly driven by a woman that resisted officers Friday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.