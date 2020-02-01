Sentencing Delayed For Triple Murderer Hartung

Sentencing has been delayed by a few days in the case of Donald Hartung.

Sentencing hearings were set to begin Monday but have been delayed to a Thursday start due to witness availability. An Escambia County jury will decide he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be put to death for the triple murder of three relatives.

Hartung, 63, was convicted on three counts of first degree premeditated murder of his mother, 77-year old V Voncile Smith and two half-brothers, 47-year old John Smith,and 49-year old Richard Smith.

The jury vote must be unanimous to sentence to Hartung to death; otherwise, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Hartung was intentionally left out of his mother’s will with everything set to go to John and Richard Smith. The state said the interhertience was Hartung’s was motivation, and the only way he would collect any cash would be to kill all three.